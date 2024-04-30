VHP leader lodges complaint against KCR at Bhongir PS

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) state joint secretary Thota Bhanu Prasad on Monday lodged a complaint with Bhongir town against the BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter had abused Hindu religion and devotional practices.

In the complaint, the VHP leader said that Rao during his speech at a road show in Bhongir on April 25 had insulted religious practices like distribution of prasadam and prana prathista rituals at the Ayodhya Lord Rama temple. This was disrespectful and hurt the beliefs and emotions of all the Hindus, Prasad said, and sought action against Rao.