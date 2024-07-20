Vets Warn Public to Avoid Stray Dogs Amid Mating Season

Hyderabad: Vets and experts have advised people to prevent their children from going near stray dogs which tend to be more aggressive against potential ‘intruders’ during the ongoing mating season. This precautionary measure also applies to pedestrians and those going on morning walks, they said.

Many people have stated that hearing about attacks by packs of dogs, they have stopped their morning walks and are not allowing children to play or move around in the open.

Dr. M. Madhusudhan, deputy director, animal husbandry department, said, “All dogs, including pets, have to be administered anti-rabies vaccines. As these vaccines are effective only for a year, there should be regular monitoring of strays, which have to be vaccinated every year.”

Experts advised against feeding dogs on the streets, especially strays, which tend to hang around localities and spots where they are assured of food, including garbage dumps, meat shops and eateries that throw waste on the streets instead of making use of the GHMC vehicles that pick waste.”

According to Mothukuri Ramchander, president of Telangana psychologists association, “dogs tend to attack children because of their tiny body frame and the children’s inquisitive tendency that takes them towards the animal, which panics. Elders should keep a constant watch on the movements of their children.”

Dr Ashish Chauhan, an expert on internal medicine and vaccinations, said, “The crucial factor in dog bite management is washing the wound with running water and soap for 10 to 15 minutes immediately after the bite and following the doctor’s advice. Those having pets are also advised to take doses of ‘pre-exposure prophylaxis’ as the dogs may be carrying rabies virus when it bites.”