Vemulawada gears up for grand Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Kalyanam

Karimnagar (Sircilla): The renowned Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, fondly known as "Dakshina Kashi," is gearing up for its spectacular Parvati and Raja Rajeshwara Kalyanam celebrations from March 16 to 20. Held at the temple premises in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, the five-day event is set to draw devotees from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring states.

In a unique departure from the customary Shiva Kalyanam celebrated on Maha Shivaratri, Vemulawada follows a 60-year-old tradition by holding the celebration after the Kamadahanam ritual and Holi, in accordance with the Shiva Mahapurana and Linga Purana. The festivities start with the symbolic destruction of Manmadha, the god of love, followed by the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Cultural performances will add to the grandeur of the event. On March 16, as part of the ongoing Shiva Kalyanam, special dance shows are scheduled. The Vinayaka Natya Mandali, led by Sri Dinakara from Hyderabad, will perform a 'Maya Bazaar' dance at 7 pm, and a 'Bhu Kailasa' dance performance will be held concurrently at the Temple Counting Hall.

The highlight of the celebrations is the Parvati Raja Rajeshwara Kalyanam on March 17. The grand wedding ceremony, taking place from 10.40 am to 12.55 pm on a specially set-up stage near the temple chairman's guest house, is expected to be witnessed by thousands of devotees.

Further festivities include the Rathotsavam (Chariot Festival) on March 19 at 3.05 pm, while the concluding day on March 20 will feature a Purnahuti Puja in the morning, followed by special prayers and a final round of Ekantha Seva Puja, marking the end of the Shiva Kalyana Mahotsavams.

Due to the special Kalyanam rituals, several regular pujas and services — including Nitya Kalyanam, Lingarchana, Satyanarayana Vratam, Abhisheka Pujas, and Anna Puja — will be temporarily suspended. Additionally, ticket sales for the Chandi Sahita Rudra Homam and Shiva Kalyanam on March 17, as well as Kode Mokku offerings between 11.30 pm on March 16 and 2 pm on March 17, will be halted.

Devotees are advised to plan their visits accordingly as the temple promises to be a hive of spiritual and cultural activity during these grand celebrations.