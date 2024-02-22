Vemireddy quits YSRC, may join Telugu Desam

TIRUPATI: Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, a prominent industrialist and close aide of late chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, has resigned from the ruling YSR Congress Party.

He has also stepped down as member of Rajya Sabha, citing "personal reasons."

Prabhakar Reddy communicated his decision to resign from YSRC as well as Rajya Sabha in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. He requested the YSRC national president to accept his resignation.

Sources close to Prabhakar Reddy hinted that Vemireddy’s is dissatisfied with YSRC for not involving him in key decision-making processes and considering his recommendations.

A close confidante of Prabhakar Reddy disclosed to Deccan Chronicle, “Vemireddy has not been consulted on key appointments in Nellore district, even though he is in-charge of the region. His suggestions have not been taken seriously."

The industrialist is now likely to join main opposition Telugu Desam (TD), although he himself has not announced his future course of action.

This move comes at a time when three out of 10 YSRC MLAs from Nellore district have already switched over to TD over the last few months. This has cast a shadow over YSRC's prospects in Nellore during the upcoming simultaneous elections for AP and the Lok Sabha.

Prabhakar Reddy’s tenure as Rajya Sabha member is set to conclude this month. He had been assured of the YSRC ticket from Nellore LS seat. But differences arose, as he felt he was not properly consulted on key appointments. He reportedly recommended changes in candidates from 3–4 seats, stressing that he needs strong candidates if he is to win from Nellore Lok Sabha seat. However, his suggestions had allegedly been ignored.

The last straw on Prabhakar Reddy’s back came with Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed, a close aide of Nellore city MLA Anil Kumar Yadav, being made the YSRC candidate from the Nellore City segment, despite him being the district in-charge.

Upset over his repeated side-lining, he went incommunicado during last few days. Senior YSRC leaders did try to pacify him, though their attempts remained in vain.

Sources indicate that former TD minister Punganur Narayana has initiated talks with Prabhakar Reddy over joining TD. An official announcement in this regard is expected by the end of this week.

On Wednesday, TD politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has also invited Prabhakar Reddy to join the TD.