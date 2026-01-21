Vehicular Pollution Highest Contributor to Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: CAQM tells SC

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that vehicular pollution is the highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and recommended 15 long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI). Appearing for CAQM, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that a meta-analysis of studies from 2015 to 2025 attributes PM2.5 in Delhi to a mix of primary emissions and secondary particulate formation from sources within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM recommended the following measures to be introduced in a phased manner:

*Time-bound phasing out of polluting vehicles from Delhi-NCR based on emission potential.





*Strengthening of PUC 2.0 and monitoring of on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices.





*Augmenting Regional Rail Transport and Metro Rail network with more lines and stations in Delhi and NCR.





*Developing Multi-Modal Transport hubs connecting Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System.





*Ensuring last-mile connectivity along with a real-time passenger information system with location-based tracking of public transport.





*Reviewing and revising respective electric vehicle policies to accelerate the transition of all vehicles to zero tailpipe emission vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Giving higher incentives to owners for scrapping their old vehicles.





*Expanding EV charging infrastructure including swappable battery stations expeditiously commensurate with vehicle growth.





*Permitting retrofitting of vehicles to EV certification by ARAI/ICAT.





*Augmenting city public bus service through E-buses/ CNG according to model yardsticks and service level benchmark of Ministry of Housing and Urban Administration (MoHUA) based on population.





*Developing a plan for CNG/ LNG fuelling network in NCR and on highways to shift long-haul trucking and other commercial vehicles to gas.





*Installing ANPR cameras and automated RFID ensuring Multi-Lane Free Flow enabled Toll/ Cess collection at all border entry points of Delhi.





*Deploying integrated traffic management system in Delhi and other major urban agglomerates, particularly Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat for smooth and improved traffic movement.





*Implementing parking area management plans in Delhi and NCR.





*Imposing higher environmental protection charges.





*Intensifying enforcement through technology-based solutions such as automatic number plate recognition, radio frequency identification, remote sensing techniques, AI-driven surveillance etc.