Vedanta Aluminium Launches ‘Nikshaya Mitra Vahan’ to Combat TB in Odisha

In alignment with India’s mission to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, Vedanta Aluminium has launched the ‘Nikshaya Mitra Vahan,’ a mobile awareness campaign targeting remote tribal villages in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. The initiative was flagged off on March 24 from the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bileimunda village, coinciding with World Tuberculosis Day.The campaign aims to reach over 4,500 residents in villages surrounding the Hemgir block, including those near the Jamkani and Ghogharpalli mines. It focuses on educating communities about TB prevention, early detection, and treatment while distributing information, education, and communication (IEC) materials to sustain awareness.As part of its commitment, Vedanta Aluminium will provide year-long nutritional support to 63 TB patients in Sundargarh, recognizing the crucial role of proper nutrition in recovery and treatment adherence. The company’s Mobile Health Units (MHUs) have been deployed to conduct awareness sessions, emphasizing early diagnosis, prevention strategies, nutritional guidance, and government support for TB patients.Dr. Abhilash Sahu, Medical Officer at Bileimunda PHC, commended the initiative, stating, “Vedanta Aluminium’s TB awareness drive is a significant step toward enhancing early diagnosis and treatment in rural areas. By raising awareness and providing nutritional aid, this initiative strengthens ongoing efforts to eliminate TB in Sundargarh district.”Vedanta Coal Mines CEO, David Stone, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to community health. “Through this week-long programme, we aim to maximize awareness and dispel the stigma associated with TB. As part of our broader social responsibility, the ‘Nikshaya Mitra Vahan’ is facilitating door-to-door services and health camps to improve healthcare access and quality of life in the region,” he said.The ‘Nikshaya Mitra’ programme is part of the Government of India’s Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which promotes public-private partnerships in the fight against tuberculosis. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘TB Mukt Bharat,’ reinforcing the country’s commitment to eradicating the disease.