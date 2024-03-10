Varkala beach: 15 people injured as railing of floating bridge collapses

Thiruvananthapuram: The railing of a floating bridge at Varkala beach in Kollam collapsed due to high tidal wave following which 15 people, including women and children, fell into the sea on Saturday evening. They were rescued by lifeguards and security personnel.

All of them were wearing life jackets but could not swim to the shore due to the strong waves. After being rescued, they were shifted to the hospital. The condition of two among the injured is reported to be critical.

The floating bridge was inaugurated on December 26, 2023 by tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas. It is the seventh floating bridge in the state. The bridge is 100mt long and 3 mts wide from the coast to the sea. As many as 100 people can walk on the bridge at the same time and it is held in place by anchors weighing 700 kg.