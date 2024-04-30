Vamsi Tirumala Bank Ugadi Kamadhenu Puraskaralu honors 100 great personalities in various fields

Hyderabad: Vamsi Art Theaters Hyderabad, which has been serving in various fields since 1972, and Tirumala Bank, which has been serving in the banking sector for the last 25 years, presented the "Vamsi Tirumala Bank Ugadi Kamadhenu Puraskaralu" to 100 national and foreign dignitaries from different fields for the first time on the occasion of Telugu Ugadi.

The event was held on April 29, 2024 at Ravindra Bharati main hall, Hyderabad. Nanganuri Chandrashekhar Rao, Founder Chairman of Tirumala Bank, presided over the program. Bhagwan Vishwayogi Viswanji Maharaj attended the event and offered his blessings.

The program was graced by esteemed guests, including Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy as the Chief Guest, Mr. Murali Mohan as the Special Guest, and Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sharma as the Honorary President.

Senior actors Kota Srinivasa Rao, Actor Suman, Actress Rojaramani, Director Raylangi Narasimha Rao, Producer Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana, Silvel Corporation Chairman Bandaru Subbarao, Mohammed Rafi, were also present as honorary guests and received "Ugadi Kamadhenu Puraskaralu"

People from America, Qatar, Singapore, New Zealand, and Uganda also received "Ugadi Kamadhenu Puraskaralu" along with 100 talented people from India from different fields, such as the film industry, Medical, Education, Music, Theater, Media, Business, and TV field.

This prestigious event aimed to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of the Telugu community, recognizing the remarkable achievements of individuals who had made significant contributions to various fields. The "Vamsi Tirumala Bank Ugadi Kamadhenu Puraskaralu" proved to be a memorable occasion that brought together distinguished personalities from across the country and around the world.