Vamsi starts NDA Campaign in Vizag South Seat

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam South constituency Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP joint candidate Vamsi Krishna Yadav had started his campaign from AVN College in the constituency.



NDA constituents – TD, Jana Sena and BJP – ward presidents, key leaders, activists and women participated in Vamsi Krishna’s campaign. However, 39th ward corporator and Jana Sena leader Mohammad Sadiq is disputing Vamsi Krishna’s candidature from Vizag South. He says their party chief Pawan Kalyan has not yet declared the name of the Jana Sena candidate from Visakhapatnam South.



Pawan Kalyan has meanwhile released a statement that said: “The decision of selecting Jana Sena party candidates rests with me. I will decide on the candidates after holding discussions with the party central committee. Once a decision has been made, speaking contrary to it in public forums, media or social media will be considered as an anti-party act.”



The statement also stated that the party's conflict management department would discuss and initiate disciplinary action against the concerned persons.



