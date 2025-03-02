Uttarakhand Avalanche: Death Toll Rises to Seven

Dehradun: The death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche disaster in Mana village has risen to seven following the recovery of three additional bodies of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers, with one worker still missing. Rescue teams on Sunday recovered the bodies buried under heavy snow and glacier near Mana village, just ahead of the Badrinath shrine.

State Disaster Management secretary Vinod Suman confirmed that all seven victims — hailing from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh — have been sent to Joshimath for post-mortem. “Arrangements will be made to send the bodies to their families after the examinations,” he said.

While 44 rescued workers are reported to be in stable condition at Army Hospital in Joshimath, two workers with severe injuries were airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for critical care.

The deceased have been identified as follows: Jitendar Singh from Gaddaya Nashib Ganj, Manjeet Yadav and Alok Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, along with Ashok Paswan from Fatehpur; Mohender Pal and Harmesh Chand from Himachal Pradesh; and Anil Kumar from Uttarakhand. The missing worker, Anil Kumar Singh, is from Gokuldham Society, Clementown, Uttarakhand.