Uttam Slams Modi for Kaleshwaram Comments

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on the Kaleshwaram project accusing the Congress government in the state of hiding information and shielding the BRS.

“Modi’s comments sound strange. It was the BJP government at the Centre which facilitated huge loans in the tens of thousands of crores of rupees from centrally owned institutions for the Kaleshwaram project. Now, he says there is corruption in it. Modi and the BJP government has been in power for 10 years at the Centre. Why did he not order a CBI probe into the project?” Uttam said.

Speaking with reporters, Uttam said Modi’s comments were an attempt to sling mud at the Congress government in the state.

“The state government has ordered a vigilance probe into the project and soon, there will be a judicial probe. The Modi government did nothing to check how the funds given by Government of India-owned entities were being used,” he said.