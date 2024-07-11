USC to come in handy for Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi scheme can now register their new USC (unique service number) at e-seva centres. This will help them avail zero bill facility under the scheme.



The facility will come in handy for the beneficiaries whose ration cards and USC numbers have not been linked when they move to another locality. The decision has been taken in deference to the slew of requests which had come to the power distribution company.



It may be recalled that the Telangana government had launched the scheme which promises to provide 200 units of free power to beneficiaries. The South Telangana Power Distribution Company chairman and managing director Musharraf Ali Faruqui visited an e-seva center and inspected the implementation of the facility.