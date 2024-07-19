US Envoy Garcetti Hails India’s Potential as Global Peace Leader

Kolkata:: US ambassador Eric Garcetti asserted on Friday that India has the ability to become a “great voice” for global peace. He also assured that his country would welcome if India plays a “greater resolution" against war.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM event in the city, Mr Garcetti said, “We know India can be a great voice for peace globally. I witnessed that in the G20 where we were able to bring all the G20 countries together. US, India and others could unanimously speak out against war, for empowerment of women, climate action, economic reforms. All of those efforts made G20 a success.”

He underlined, “We welcome any role that India would seek to play a greater resolution against any war to our world. Incredibly, India have had a strong relationship with Russia and Ukraine in the past. They can play a good role. But it's not our expectation. That's for India to decide and we welcome any nation that stands against unwarranted invasion that infringes the sovereignty and borders of another country and causes great suffering of civilians.”

The US envoy added, “So I welcome and embrace India's increasing word in the international relations where we saw they, with ten different ships, were going after hijackers and pirates who were taking over other ships in the Indian Ocean and the Indian forces did successfully liberate those ships and it's sailors in special operation or whether it is the work that we are doing to ensure there is greater empowerment of Global South together in countries like Fiji, Tanzania and Phillipines.”