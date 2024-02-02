US drug regulator USFDA collaborates with Telangana DCA

Hyderabad: The US drug regulator, USFDA, collaborated with the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, for future strategic initiatives. ‘First Annual Regulatory Forum’ between USFDA and Drugs Control Administration, Telangana was held in Hyderabad recently.

USFDA India Office proposed for “US FDA – Telangana DCA Regulatory Forum" in the month of November, 2023 for future strategic collaboration and initiatives, as Telangana State has more than 214 USFDA registered manufacturing sites for pharmaceutical companies that manufacture, export medicines to the USA.

Dr. Sarah McMullen, Country Director, US FDA Indian Office, Dr. Phil Nguyen, International Relations Specialist, YvinsDezan, Consumer Safety Officer and Drug Investigator, GuerlainUlysse, Consumer Safety Officer and Drug Investigator, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Senior Technical Advisor and Dhruv Shah, Senior Technical Advisor were among the USFDA officials who participated in the first Annual Regulatory Forum with DCA Telangana.

During the regulatory forum, USFDA officials also discussed the “Observed Inspection Procedure”, for future participation of drug inspectors of Drugs Control Administration Telangana as ‘observers’ in the US FDA inspections, carried out in Telangana State.