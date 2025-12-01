US Diplomat’s Comments on H1B Visas Triggers Sensation

The recent comments on H1B visas made by Indian-American diplomat Mahvash Siddiqui triggered a sensation.

The diplomat alleged that Indians were getting these visas with fake degrees and political pressure. Speaking on a podcast, Mahvash Siddiqui, who was a US diplomat at the Chennai Consulate between 2005 and 2007 made several key comments.

Admitting that there is still a talent shortage in the US in the field of science technology and engineering, Mahvash Siddiqui said that people from India need to fill it and alleged that 80 to 90 per cent of H-IB visas issued to Indians for this were fake.

They obtained them with fake degrees and documents. Commenting that they do not have skills required for the H-lB visa, Mahvash Siddiqui said that while working as the consul in Chennai, the fraud has been identified and informed the foreign secretary.

Mahvash Siddiqui clarified that they did not take any action due to political pressures and added that many political leaders were involved in this. Mahvash Siddiqui said that while working at the Chennai consulate, more than 51,000 non-immigrant visas were issued.Most of them were H-IB visas and added that the consulate examined visa applications from Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The diplomat also expressed concern about the applications received from Hyderabad.



