US, Allies Promise Support to Bolivia Economy as Left Exits

Washington (AFP): The United States and its Latin American partners on Tuesday promised to provide economic support to Bolivia after presidential elections ended two decades of socialist rule.

President Donald Trump's administration and mostly right-leaning governments from the hemisphere issued a joint statement congratulating Rodrigo Paz, a business-friendly economist who beat a fellow right-wing rival in Sunday's runoff election.

The United States and other countries in the statement "stand ready to support the incoming administration's efforts to stabilize Bolivia's economy and open it to the world," it said.

The election result "reflects the will of the Bolivian people to embrace change and chart a new course for their nation and our region, signaling a departure from the economic mismanagement of the past two decades."

Other countries that signed included Argentina, which is in the throes of its own economic crisis and where the Trump administration has signed off on a $20 billion lifeline in support of its ally, President Javier Milei.

Also joining were Ecuador and El Salvador -- both led by right-wing leaders with affinity for Trump -- and Panama, whose conservative president has sought to cooperate with the United State despite Trump's initial talk of seizing the Panama Canal.

Paz has promised to restore Bolivia's ties with the United States.

Bolivia over the past two decades shifted sharply to the left with the country's first indigenous president, Evo Morales, in 2008 expelling the US ambassador, who has not been replaced since, and other US staff.