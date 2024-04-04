Top
Uplift of All Sections is Modi’s Priority: Vishweshwar Reddy

4 April 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The BJP candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strongly opposed to vote bank politics and more keen on advancing the nation's economic status and uplift of every Indian.

Addressing a public meeting in Tandur, Reddy said that the BJP adheres to an ideology that prioritises the nation's interests above all else. Modi empathizes with the struggles of the impoverished, drawing from his own humble beginnings and personal experiences. Unlike the previous government’s rule of recommendations of MPs and MLAs, to get loans, now under the Modi government you can approach the banks directly.

“The only thing the earlier Chief Minister did was constructing the Kaleshwaram dam and leaving an empty bowl in the hands of his successor. There is no competition for Modi and BJP, because BJP alone fulfills the promises made and the entire country trusts BJP and Modi, he said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
