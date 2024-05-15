United Christian Forum says Assam Police is ‘spying’ on Churches

: In what has triggered a fresh controversy the Assam Police has clarified that it was collecting information of all the Christian organisations on the directions of the police headquarters since there had been complaints of intimidation of Christian institutions and educational trusts in several parts of the state.The Karbi Anglong district police in a written statement said this after a Christian group called the United Christian Forum (UCF) alleged that police are “spying” on churches in Karbi Anglong, Assam and appealed to the district administration for intervention.The organisation has submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner on Tuesday, May 14 complaining of police personnel barging into churches in Diphu and under the Dokmuka police station area, taking photographs and asking queries, without prior intimation to church authorities. Further, the UCF added that the action of the police was “causing panic among the believers.In the memorandum, the Christian group has urged the DC to “to act and immediately call off this exercise in interest of public peace,”. They have also expressed concern over the “unprecedented collection of data of churches at random, and its adherents, by persons in uniform since last week”.Superintendent of police Karbi Anglong stated that collection of information of all Christian Institutions is being conducted as a follow up action of the directions of the Government of Assam based on a complaint petition submitted by United Christian Forum (UCF), Golaghat to the chief minister of Assam regarding grievances of Christian Community against the recent threats and attacks on Christian Schools.Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Saikia said, .“Given the directive from the DGP’s office, personnel from respective police stations are visiting the churches and talking to the office-bearers there. Police have gone there to only review the safety and security of the institutes through a survey.”It is significant that the Assam Catholic Educational Trust had recently written to DGP G.P. Singh requesting him to ensure the safety of missionary educational institutes in the state after a right-wing Hindu group allegedly threatened and asked the institutes to remove statues of Jesus and Mary as well as crucifix from their campuses. Moreover, the group allegedly asked priests and nuns to not wear their sacred robes.