Union Minister Urges Plastic-Free Swachh Andhra

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of civil aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and state agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu have appealed to people to avoid use of plastic.

Participating as chief guest in Swachh Andhra programme at Palasa-Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, Ram Mohan Naidu said human beings were responsible for polluting the environment. He said people throw plastic after use which becomes a monster and poses a threat to the environment.

He assured local people that Palasa would be developed as a business and educational centre. He said development works like the Poondi-Dola road at a cost of Rs 120 crore, a central school in Palasa and an overbridge on rail track at a cost of Rs 48 crore would be completed as per schedule.

Atchannaidu said all villages, towns and cities are proving their sincerity towards cleanliness as part of the Swachh Andhra programme which was designed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He congratulated Ram Mohan Naidu for his efforts in bringing 100 per cent funds from the Centre for the construction of the Palasa railway overbridge.

Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha thanked the ministers and the district administration for solving the water problems of the municipality for the ensuing summer. She said the Palasa-Kasibugga municipality would be made an ideal municipality.

As part of the programme, the ministers inspected the door-to-door garbage collection programme. They personally cleaned the road in front of Palasa community health centre. They enquired about the process of making fertiliser from garbage. Later, they visited the stalls and distributed jute bags free of cost to women. The ministers administered pledge to the people present in the programme.

Joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan, SP K.V. Maheshwar Reddy, municipal chairman Balla Giribabu and local officials were present.