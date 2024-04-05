Unfair to Blame Congress for Drought: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Responding to growing concerns over water scarcity, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar attributed the shortage to insufficient rainfall in the previous rainy season leading to a big decline in groundwater levels during the tenure of the BRS government.

Prabhakar said it was unfair to blame the Congress for the drought and pointed out that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was absent from Assembly meetings to discuss the subject. Prabhakar urged Rao, who is on a tour of drought-hit areas, to biring issues to the government's attention.

Prabhakar said the Congress government was willing to talk to Rao about water management strategies implemented during the transition of power from the BRS. He urged Rao to collaborate with the Congress to force the BJP-led Centre to release funds to assist affected farmers

The minister said BJP MP Bandi Sanjay was shedding crocodile tears at the Rythu Deeksha to grab the votes of farmers. He questioned the effectiveness of street demonstrations and suggested that all parties have a collaborative approach with political parties in Delhi.

Responding to accusations made by former minister K.T. Rama Rao against the Congress government regarding weavers' issues, Prabhakar defended the government's efforts to support the handloom industry and promised prompt resolution of pending bills.