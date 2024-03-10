Ugandan Monkeys’ Smugglers Remanded to Jail

Visakhapatnam: Ichchapuram court on Saturday remanded the three smugglers caught with two rare Ugandan Mountain Monkeys to judicial custody for 14 days pending further investigations.

Speaking to reporters, Palasa forest range officer A. Muralikrishna said Saurab Mandal, Dhanunjay Singh and Mukesh Ram have been lodged in the Srikakulam Jail.

The three had initially confined the smuggled Ugandan Monkeys, a male and a female, in Assam. These monkeys are nearing extinction. Forest staff caught the smugglers at Ichchapuram check post while they were transporting the monkeys to Chennai via West Bengal.



“Further investigations will reveal whether the monkeys were being taken to Chennai for illegal breeding or some other purpose,” Muralikrishna said.

The seized Ugandan Monkeys are presently under the care of forest department.