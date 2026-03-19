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UAE Says Air Defences Responding to New Missile Threat

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19 March 2026 1:27 AM IST

MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.

UAE Says Air Defences Responding to New Missile Threat
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UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. (Image: X)

DUBAI: Emirati air defence was countering a missile threat Wednesday, authorities said, as Iran hit a major Qatar gas facility after threatening others across the Gulf following a US-Israeli attack on its own infrastructure.

"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry of defence said.

( Source : AFP )
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iran News 
United Arab Emirates 
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