UAE Says Air Defences Responding to New Missile Threat
MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.
DUBAI: Emirati air defence was countering a missile threat Wednesday, authorities said, as Iran hit a major Qatar gas facility after threatening others across the Gulf following a US-Israeli attack on its own infrastructure.
"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones," the ministry of defence said.
( Source : AFP )
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