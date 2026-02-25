Two Youths Undergoing Agniveer Training Die of Bacterial Infection in Meghalaya

Shillong (PTI): Two youths undergoing Agniveer training at the Assam Regimental Centre here have died due to a suspected bacterial infection, while 28 other trainees are under medical observation at the Military Hospital Shillong, officials said on Wednesday.One trainee died last week, while another succumbed on Monday, they said.

Both had been admitted to the Military Hospital for treatment after showing symptoms of meningococcal bacterial infection.

"We have collected samples from the patients, and we are awaiting tests to confirm," a senior Army official told PTI.

A statement issued by the Defence PRO, Shillong, said that as a precautionary measure, medicines have been administered to all close contacts in accordance with medical protocols.

Measures like use of masks and restricted movement have also been enforced within the training facility.

"Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. There is no cause for alarm or panic," the statement said.

Meghalaya Health Minister W Shylla said the state health department is in coordination with military authorities.

"We have stepped up surveillance and preparedness measures," he told PTI.

Necessary public health protocols are in place, he said and urged people not to panic but to remain vigilant about symptoms.

Meanwhile, medical teams are closely monitoring the condition of the hospitalised trainees, while the CSD canteen run by the Ministry of Defence, and other facilities frequented by them have been sanitised.