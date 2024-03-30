Two persons held for threatening fuel station staff at Mirchowk

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police on Friday arrested two persons for threatening fuel station staff and seized a dummy weapon that the duo used for the purpose. The arrested accused were identified as Bhaksi Ali, 24, and Mohammed Arshad, 25, of Alijah Kotla. Police said the duo got fuel filled in their two-wheeler but refused to pay. When the staff asked for payment, the accused threatened them with the dummy weapon and drove away. Based on a complaint, police collected CCTV footage from the bunk, traced and arrested the accused.



