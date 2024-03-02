Two held for cheating youth promising part-time jobs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cybercrime police on Friday solved two fraud cases involving crores of rupees and apprehended two accused from each case.

In the first case, the police arrested Abdullah Farook from Surat and Mohammed Bablu Khan from Mumbai who were cheating people under the pretext of part-time jobs. They would send out messages to people on their cellphones offering profitable jobs. Anyone who responded would get Rs 500 and they would be encouraged to ‘invest’ money into their scheme, police said.

Bablu Khan opened bank accounts in the name of shell corporations to hoard the money. In one such account, they found credit amounts of Rs 4.5 crore.

The bank accounts are involved in 42 cases, including three from Hyderabad with a defrauded amount of Rs 1.2 crore, one in Rachakonda of Rs 65 lakh and two cases in Cyberabad of Rs 10 lakh.

Police seized dozens of debit cards, cheque books and SIM cards from the duo.

In another case, the cyber crime cops arrested Thakor Kuldipsinh Arvind Kumar and Vaghela Ruturaj Ghanshyam Singh from Gujarat for defrauding people by luring them into investment in an international corporation. They baited the targets with small sums as profits, and got them to invest more.