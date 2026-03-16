Two Fire Incidents in Odisha Damage Property, Disrupt Highway Traffic

Bhubaneswar: Two separate fire incidents in Odisha on Sunday triggered panic among residents, caused substantial property damage, and briefly disrupted traffic on a key highway in Angul district.

According to local sources, a forest fire broke out near the Baramile forest stretch along National Highway-149, which connects Khamar and Pallahara in Angul district. Thick smoke billowing from the blaze engulfed the highway, significantly reducing visibility and forcing vehicles to slow down. Traffic movement on the busy route remained affected for nearly an hour as motorists struggled to navigate through the smoke-filled stretch.

Residents in nearby areas alleged that the fire may have been deliberately set by unidentified miscreants. Fanned by dry vegetation, the flames quickly spread across patches of woodland and roadside foliage.

Locals said they alerted authorities through the emergency helpline 112 and also informed the forest department. However, they claimed that response teams took some time to reach the location. By the time officials arrived, portions of the forest and surrounding vegetation had already been damaged.

In a separate incident reported from Balasore district, a fertiliser and medicine shop was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out in Sadanandapur village under the jurisdiction of Basta police station.

The blaze reportedly started in the shop during the day and spread rapidly, reducing the establishment and its stock to ashes. Fire service personnel later reached the site and managed to bring the flames under control.

While no casualties were reported in either incident, the shop owner is believed to have suffered losses worth several lakh rupees. The exact cause of the fire in Balasore is yet to be ascertained.

The twin incidents have raised concerns among residents over fire safety and the need for quicker emergency response, particularly during the dry season when forest fires tend to spread rapidly.