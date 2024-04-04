Two Drug Peddlers Dealing In Hash Oil, LSD Arrested

Yashwanth, a B.Tech graduate from Visakhapatnam, got involved in drug trade after indulging in narcotics himself and later transitioning from event organizing to drug sales in tourist hotspots like Goa and Kasol, said S. Rashmi Perumal, the DCP of the task force.

Karthik, a hotel management graduate, joined Yashwanth in peddling LSD and ganja after meeting him at gatherings in Goa and Kasol. Yashwanth had prior involvement in drug-related cases, with a non-bailable warrant pending against him. Authorities urged vigilance from parents and youths against drug involvement and encourage reporting suspicious activities to the police.



People can also contact the police or share information by calling the number 8712661601 to report individuals engaged in drug peddling or other illicit activities, the police stated.