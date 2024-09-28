 Top
2 dead 11 injured in bus-truck collision

News
DC Correspondent
28 Sep 2024 1:04 PM GMT
A bus-truck collision in Choutuppal killed two passengers and injured 11 others. Investigation underway
The accident occurred at around 3 am when the driver of a Sri Krishna Travels bus had parked on the roadside after noticing smoke coming from the air conditioner. A total of 35 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time. (Image: X)

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two passengers died on the spot, and 11 others were injured when a container truck hit a stationary bus from the rear at Yellambavi, Choutuppal mandal, on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Satheesh Kumar (55) and B. Teja (24), both natives of Yellandu in Bhadadri-Kothagudem district.

The accident occurred at around 3 am when the driver of a Sri Krishna Travels bus had parked on the roadside after noticing smoke coming from the air conditioner. A total of 35 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time.

A container truck collided with the rear of the bus, leading to the fatal mishap. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a government hospital in Choutuppal for post-mortem. The Choutuppal rural police have registered a case and started an investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

