Twice rescued: ICDS thwarts second child marriage attempt in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a display of unwavering dedication, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has once again rescued a young girl from child marriage. This marks the second time they have intervened on behalf of the 13-year-old seventh grader. Previously saved on March 29, the girl found herself back in danger during her school vacation. The intended groom, a 46-year-old man from Lingeti village with a concerning history of two prior marriages, posed a significant threat.

Upon learning of the situation, the ICDS sprang into action. Prioritising the girl's safety and education, they placed her in a secure haven. Following the vacation, she will continue her studies at a local residential school.This second rescue underscores the ongoing battle against child marriage.

This incident coincides with the recent launch of "Chitti," an initiative spearheaded by the Paderu sub collector alongside other departments. This programme aims to support children facing forced marriage and prevent future occurrences.