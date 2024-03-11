Tussle over Palakonda Seat Between TD and JS Leaders

Visakhapatnam: The ST reserved constituency, Palakonda, is likely to be problematic for the Telugu Desam party. Here, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, who contested four times and lost it, is insisting on the ticket while the Jana Sena is seeking it.

Jayakrishna has been with the Telugu Desam party there for the past 20 years. The party honoured him with MLA ticket for four terms. But, there is a possibility that TD chief Chandrababu may give this seat to the Jana Sena under the three-party alliance format.

Jayakrishna is not ready to step aside. Many letters are being received by TD state president Kinjarapu Achchennaidu in support of Jayakrishna’s candidature. TD activists close to Jayakrishna released many videos saying he has done so much to the party.”

They ask, “In the last elections in Palakonda, YSRC candidate Viswasarayi Kalavathi got 72,054 votes and became the MLA. Jayakrishna got 54,074, votes while the Jana Sena candidate got just 7,000 votes. Now how can Jana Sena seek this seat?”

Jayakrishna may contest as an independent if the Palakonda seat is given to Jana Sena, his supporters warn the TD leadership.