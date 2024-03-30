Turmoil in Telugu Desam Over Controversial Candidate Pick in Satyavedu

Tirupati: The Telugu Desam in Satyavedu (SC) assembly constituency is in turmoil after the party’s decision to nominate former YSR Congress leader and current MLA Koneti Adimulam as its candidate.







This has sparked a fierce backlash within the party ranks. Koneti’s candidature is backed by the TD-Jana Sena-BJP alliance.An emergency meeting was held at a hotel in Tirupati on Friday, at which there were heated discussions. TD members challenged the party's choice of candidate.Concerns were raised about the candidate’s past, with allegations of his involvement in gravel quarry irregularities and legal actions against TD and YSRC members during his tenure as the YSRC MLA. The meeting concluded with a decision to press the TD to reconsider its choice.TD seniors say the YSRC's refusal to renominate Adimulam reflected his “poor performance” as a legislator and his “failure” to initiate significant development projects in the constituency in the past five years.They have appealed to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of the TD’s Satyavedu rank and file and reconsider the nomination. Else, the party's prospects in the traditionally TD-loyal Satyavedu will be seriously affected, they warned the leadership. The Telugu Desam has secured victories in six out of nine elections in the constituency since 1983.