Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti Witnesses Devout Surge

Tirupati: This year's Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti festival reverberated with piety as thousands of devotees thronged the sacred site for a holy dip in the cascading waters. To accommodate the surge of faithful, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) extended the pilgrimage over two days.

Coinciding with the auspicious Pournami spanning March 24th and 25th, the TTD facilitated access to the Theertha on both days. A total of 15,750 devotees embarked on the trek and performed the sacred Theertha Snanam on March 24th between 5 AM and 3 PM. The following day witnessed another 8,250 devotees partake in the holy bath, with timings restricted from 5 AM to 11 AM due to the later Pournami culmination.

The TTD, led by executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, ensured a smooth and comfortable experience for all pilgrims. Srivari Sevaks tirelessly distributed a variety of Anna Prasadam and beverages throughout the event. The engineering department provided essential support by setting up sheds, ladders, and drinking water stations along the path leading to the Theertham.

Prioritising devotee well-being, the TTD discouraged individuals with chronic illnesses, asthma, obesity, and heart conditions from undertaking the strenuous trek. Stringent security and medical services were also implemented. Due to parking limitations at Papavinasanam, devotees were restricted to travel via APSRTC buses.

The Radio and Broadcasting Department played a crucial role by disseminating frequent advisories regarding safety precautions during the pilgrimage. The health department deployed additional personnel to maintain sanitation at Tumburu Theertham and Papavinasanam. For emergencies, ambulances and paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines were stationed on-site. TTD security personnel collaborated with police and forest officials to ensure comprehensive security throughout the festival.