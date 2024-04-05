TTD Gears Up for Heavy Influx During Summer Vacation

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has unveiled plans to ensure comfort of pilgrims during the three-month summer vacation period.

After the monthly 'Dial your EO' programme on Friday, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy outlined the arrangements at a media meet on Friday.

One significant decision is cancellation of VIP break darshan during the summer months. This move, according to TTD executive officer, aims to provide more darshan time for common devotees by eliminating the slots for VIPs.

Dharma Reddy emphasised the board's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all devotees to have a seamless darshan experience.

For the devotees waiting in queues, the TTD would arrange non-stop distribution of Anna Prasadam, buttermilk, snacks and medical facilities. These will be available in queue lines, compartments and the outside lines, ensuring that devotees remain hydrated and nourished during their wait, the EO said.

The TTD would ensure the devotees respite from the summer heat with cool paintings on the mada streets and other vital points. It will set up drinking water points along the mada streets and Narayanagiri Gardens.

To ensure smooth crowd management and assistance, 2,500 Srivari Sevaks (volunteers), along with Scouts and Guides will be deployed throughout the summer rush period.

The EO appealed to devotees to use water judiciously and avoid wastage, considering the water scarcity during the summer months.

The TTD’s forest department and the state fire department have devised strategies and made preparations to prevent flash fire accidents in the Seshachalam forest regions during the hot summer days, he said.

Providing an overview of the March 2024 statistics, the EO revealed that 21.10 lakh pilgrims had darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala last month.

The offering made by devotees in the Srivari Hundi crossed Rs 118.49 crore. Additionally, 1.01 crore laddus were sold, Anna Prasadam was distributed to 42.85 lakh devotees and around 7.86 lakh devotees had tonsures in Tirumala during March.