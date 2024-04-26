TTD Completes Exchange of Rs 3.2 cr Worth Demonetized Rs 2,000 Notes

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, has successfully exchanged demonetized Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.2 crore with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to sources on Thursday, the exchange process took place in five phases, starting from October 8, 2023 and continued till March 22, 2024, following the RBI's decision to discontinue the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes from October 7, 2023. Despite the RBI's move, devotees continued to deposit Rs 2,000 notes in the temple's sacred hundi. Recognizing the significance of these offerings, the TTD approached the RBI authorities, requesting them to facilitate the exchange of the demonetized notes. Responding favourably to the TTD's request, the RBI representatives worked closely with the temple authorities to ensure a smooth exchange process. Over the course of five phases, the TTD exchanged a total of Rs 3.2 crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes, which had been deposited by devotees in the hundi.



