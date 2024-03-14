TSPSC Extends Group-I Application Deadline to March 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday extended the deadline for online applications for Group-I Services due to a high volume of requests from candidates, the commission said in an official notice.

Originally scheduled to end on March 14, the new deadline is now March 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM. TSPSC secretary Dr E Naveen Nicolas announced the extension, urging candidates who have not yet applied to avail the opportunity before the new deadline, adding that no extension would be allowed further. Applications for Group 1 services were open since February 23, 2024.