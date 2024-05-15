TSCHE issues CPGET-2024 notification

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday announced the notification for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET-2024).



The entrance examination facilitates admissions into PG and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

The online registration and submission of applications will commence on May 18, 2024, with the last date for submission being June 17, 2024. For late submissions, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable until June 25, 2024, and Rs 2,000 until June 30, 2024. The entrance tests are tentatively scheduled to begin on July 5, 2024.

Telangana principal secretary (education) Burra Venkatesham said CPGET-2024 allows students to take a single entrance test instead of multiple university-specific exams.

He mentioned that Telangana state leads India in the Higher Education Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). He also noted the significant increase in available seats compared to previous years and praised the rising number of female students pursuing higher education, which he deemed beneficial for society.

Prof. I. Pandu Ranga Reddy, convenor for CPGET-2024, provided insights into the seat availability and the success of CPGET-2023, where approximately 73 per cent of the seats were filled by female students. He elaborated on the logistics of the exam centres across Telangana and urged students to ensure the timely upload of their income and caste certificates to avoid delays in the admission process.

TSCHE chairman Prof. R. Limbadri detailed the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of CPGET-2024. He also discussed the specific changes in admission policies, particularly for PG courses in Social Sciences and languages such as English and Telugu, which are now open to graduates from any stream.