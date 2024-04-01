TS Power Disputes Ex-CM's Interruption Claim

Hyderabad: Hours after former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao alleged that there had been power supply interruptions during his press conference in Suryapet, the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) said his claims were false.



It said that the BRS office in Suryapet was powered by private generators and not connected to the TSSPDCL supply grid. The interruption was due to disruption caused inside the party office, it said. “TSSPDCL staff were present outside the office at the changeover and no interruption of power supply happened anywhere near this location," said the Suryapet superintendenting engineer.



The TSSPDCL also denied BRS leader Y. Satish Reddy's allegation that power had failed at Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi's residence when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy went there. It said there was a problem with the streetlights which was rectified and there was no power interruption at her house.



