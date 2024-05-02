TS HC Confirms Life Imprisonment of Suri’s Killer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday upheld the sentence of life imprisonment of Malisetty Bhanu Kiran, alias Bhanu, in the killing of Gangula Suryanarayana Reddy, alias Maddilacheruvu Suri, a faction leader from Anantapur district, who had played a key role in the 2005 killing of the then MLA Paritala Ravi.

Kiran was a close aide of Suri, whom he gunned down in January 2011. The Nampally court had in 2018 found Kiran guilty in the murder of Suri and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Challenging the same, Kiran approached the High Court. The bench of Justice K. Lakshman and Justice P. Sree Sudha heard the petition and on Thursday confirmed the trial court’s order.

Kiran’s contention was that there was no direct evidence to prove that he had killed Suri and that most of the witnesses had given contradictory statements, with many them turning hostile.

Public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao said that Bhanu planned the murder and executed it when travelling with Suri in Hyderabad. Suri was sitting next to the driver and the only person in the rear seat was Kiran. He shot Suri from behind. The injuries on the right lower side of Suri’s head and the neck conclusively proved that it was Kiran who had pulled the trigger.

After the offence, Bhanu fled to Madhya Pradesh where he changed his name to Mukesh Kunjam and secured an Aadhaar card on that name. The Madhya Pradesh police had booked Kiran for leading a dubious life with a fake identity. The gun that kiran used in the crime belonged to his private security person Man Mohan Singh Bhadauria, who was awarded five years jail in the same case, the public prosecutor said.