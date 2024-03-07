TS Government will Address All Your Pending Issues, Ponnam Assures RTC Staff

Hyderabad: “All pending issues of TSRTC employees, including those pertaining to CCS and PF, among others, would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and steps will be taken to resolve them at the earliest”, assured transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar at a function to reward 157 best performing employees of the corporation over the past few months, including during the Medaram Jatara, here on Thursday.

Prabhakar said, “Drivers and conductors are like the foundation of the corporation. It is always good to recognize and honour staff working with commitment and dedication.”

He pointed out that the Mahalakshmi zero ticket scheme entailing women to travel free on non-luxury buses has been getting good response from all over. This is being hailed as a saviour for middle class and poor families, who rely heavily on public transport, and the jobless besides being a safer option compared to travelling by share taxis and autos while returning home in the night. The scheme has come as a boon for working women, including government employees, the minister said.