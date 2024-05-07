TS EAPCET Exam Hit by Storm: Power Outages Delay Sessions

Hyderabad: Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions to the TS Eapcet (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) at several venues.

In Karimnagar district, a lightning strike on a generator at an examination centre resulted in a delay of 55 minutes for the afternoon session. The centre had switched to generator power due to a power cut caused by the storm. The officials then switched to the UPS.

Despite the disruption, officials had reportedly assured that the candidates did not lose any exam time as they were allowed the full 180 minutes for completion.

Similar power outages affected centres in Warangal and Nalgonda districts, where UPS systems were employed to sustain power for the computers, albeit with a 15-minute interruption.

On the opening day of the tests, 33,500 students were distributed across various centres in the Telugu states, with a participation rate of 90.41 per cent in the morning session and 91.64 per cent in the afternoon session.