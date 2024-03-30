TS Directed to Pay Salary to AP Official on Deputation

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court directed the state government to pay salaries to additional child development project officer Navuri P. Revathi Jyothsna, pending adjudication on the liability to pay salaries. The panel of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sujoy Paul was dealing with a writ petition filed by Jyothsna challenging the action of the government in not paying her salaries from March 2023. The petitioner was caught between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. It was the argument of the TS additional advocate-general Imran Khan that the petitioner was on the rolls of the AP government and was at best on deputation and hence the salary component must be borne by the AP government. Govind Reddy, special counsel for the AP government, pointed out that the petitioner was working with the TS government and it ill-suited the government to obtain work from her but deprive her of the salary. P.V. Krishnaiah pointed out that the petitioner could not maintain herself while the legal issue was to be decided, and therefore sought an interim order.

Wanaparthy toddy tappers move HC for license Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the district prohibition and excise officer in a toddy tapping case to conduct an inquiry and form a society for tests. A writ plea was filed by S. Krishnaiah Goud and other toddy tappers, against the inaction of the commissioner/director, prohibition and excise, in permitting the petitioners and other toddy-tappers of Kistareddypet and Chelimilla of Wanaparthy district to form a cooperative society and granting it licence and taking steps to renew the TFT licenses of private individuals without considering the objections raised by the petitioners. The respondent authorities contended that an inquiry had taken place. However, the court directed the officer to conduct an inquiry afresh and form a society for tapping tests. The court also directed the respondents to club both the private parties and the public society to form a cooperative society to grant licence and disposed of the writ petition. Encroachments at Warangal tanks: HC extends time A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, granted two weeks to the state government to respond to a PIL requiring the removal of encroachments at tanks in and around Warangal city. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) complaining about the failure on the part of the civic authorities to take appropriate action. The petitioner specifically mentioned about encroachments at Ramappa, Pakal, Dharmasagar, Laknavaram, Ghanpur, Waddapalli, Bhadrakali, Rangasamudram (Urus), Chinna Waddepally, Kota Cheruvu and Bundum Cheruvu lakes.