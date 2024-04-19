TS Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Slams BRS for False Claims on Water, Power

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the BRS for "attempting to plant doubts in the minds of people" over drinking water and power supply positions by peddling lies with an aim to create instability.

Bhatti said such lies will not be tolerated and power utility officials have been instructed to file complaints with the police over fake claims. He said there was no need for any apprehension over drinking water or power supply situation.

Bhatti said: "One side keeps claiming there are power and water supply problems. It says drought came after Congress assumed power. An attempt is being made to alter the perception of the people, and this can be very dangerous as people may get alarmed with such lies. Trying to push people into such a frame of mind is just not correct."

Bhatti was answering questions at a meet the press event organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists here on Friday.

"If false claims are allowed a free run, there is every possibility of altered perceptions which could result in industries getting worried, cutting down production resulting in losses for the state and fall in the GSDP," he said. "It will be the people at large who will suffer. I urge those who are spreading lies not to do so."

He said that the drought-like situation was because the monsoon was poor when the BRS was in power. Had the water from rains harnessed properly, the present situation would not have arisen, Bhatti said. The BRS government had released water from projects even when there were no crops just so it could claim success on the irrigation front.