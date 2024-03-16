TS CM Revanth Sets up Three Member Panel to Resolve Staff Issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday constituted a three-member committee to examine and resolve the problems of government employees and teachers. The decision was taken after going through the petitions submitted by employees unions recently.

The committee will be headed by State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy. The two other members will be Prof Kodandaram and IAS officer D. Divya.

The Chief Minister held a special meeting with the government employees and teachers associations at MCRHRD institute on March 10 and promised to look into all their pleas. The committee was directed to examine their issues and advise possible solutions.

The committee has been asked to take into account all the issues raised by the employees unions and submit a report to the government with recommendations.