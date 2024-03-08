TS CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Metro Rail Plan in Old City, Promises Development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stole the hearts of the Old City by laying the foundation stone of the new Metro Rail service at Falaknuma. Burkha-clad women hailed him as “Hamare Revanth anna.”

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy said Falakuma and the adjoining places were not new to him. “My hometown is Kalwakurthy, I used to frequently travel to the Old City during my childhood. I know where the best biryani and chai is available.”

He said the Congress government was starting work on the project which was pending for 12 years. “The BRS government neglected this thickly populated area, where the Metro Rail is much required,” Revanth Reddy said.



“The previous government concentrated on the people living in posh colonies like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, by giving Metro Rail connectivity to the airport. But these sections travel by car,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

“When someone from the Old City, goes to perform Umrah or Haj, or goes to the Gulf for a job, they are accompanied by several family members and friends to see them off see off. Similarly, all the people to go receive them. They need Metro Rail connectivity, Revanth Reddy said. “The Old City will not be an old city any more, it cannot be a backward place,” he said to huge applause. “Around 15,000 people from this place work in Hitec City. I promise that they will travel from Chandrayangutta to Hitec City in the Metro Rail.” Revanth Reddy reminded the audience that it was Congress that gave four per cent Muslim reservation. “We will do everything for the welfare for the minorities,” Revanth Reddy said.

He said the Congress government planned to make the Musi riverfront the best in the world with global best practices.



Government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir mentioned that it was a Congress government that laid the foundation for the Hitec City. As he was speaking, the azan was sounded for the Maghrib prayers. The programme was suspended for a brief while for the prayers before resuming again.

While interacting with this newspaper, Mazhar Mohammed of Falaknuma said: “We never expected that this day will come so soon. If the Congress would not have come to power, this event would not have been possible.”



Syed Mubashir of Bandlaguda said, “These areas are densely polluted. Traffic issues will be solved with the Metro Rail.” Mohammed Iqbal, Huba Colony, said, “We now feel we are part of the development that is taking place in the state.”

Mohammed Azmath of Bandlaguda said the opening up of the Old City with the Metro Rail would residents more opportunities.