TS CM Revanth Reddy Challenges Modi's Alliance Strategy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was claiming that the NDA would winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he should explain why the BJP was trying to strike alliances with more regional parties.



Addressing a ‘Praja Divena’ public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Medchal on Saturday, Revanth Reddy also criticised BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao, K.T.Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and K.Kavitha for claiming that the Congress government in Telangana state would not last for more than six months. Revanth Reddy said Modi stitching up alliances with leaders and parties with whom he had maintained distance for years was proof that the BJP had become weaker.Addressing a ‘Praja Divena’ public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Medchal on Saturday, Revanth Reddy also criticised BRS leaders K. Chandrashekar Rao, K.T.Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and K.Kavitha for claiming that the Congress government in Telangana state would not last for more than six months.



He warned them that people and Congress workers would “dismantle KCR's farmhouse and bury them there” if they attempted to dislodge the Congress. "Modi entered into alliances with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Nitish Kumar in Bihar and even Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel in Uttar Pradesh. Why is he stitching a hotchpotch alliance, if he is confident of winning 400-plus seats," Revanth Reddy asked.



“The people are eager to dethrone BJP-led NDA government and bring back a Congress-led government at the Centre because they are fed up with the Modi government's misrule which has resulted in a steep hike in prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and essential commodities.” Stating that the BJP-led NDA government of Atal Behari Vajpayee had resorted to a similar campaign with the tag line "India Shining" during 2004 Lok Sabha polls to mislead the people, Revanth Reddy said, "People taught a fitting lesson to the NDA in 2004 and elected the Congress-led UPA to power. History will repeat in 2024. A Congress-led government will come to power and Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister."



Accusing the previous BRS government of focussing only on the development of Hitec City and surrounding areas, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government had decided to take development to the four sides of the city. "An acre of land fetches `100 crore in Kokapet. Why we are not getting even `10 crore per acre in Medchal? Because the previous BRS government has undertaken all development projects in Hitec City and neglected Medchal and other areas. They used Medchal to dump garbage."



Revanth Reddy slammed BRS MLC Kavitha for staging a dharna at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on International Women's Day alleging injustice to women in government job recruitments. He lashed out at Kavitha's claims that women did not get even 12 per cent of jobs recruited by the state government due to implementation of GO 3.



"In the last three months, we have recruitmed nearly 29,000 people and women got 43 per cent jobs. I am ready to release the list of women candidates who got jobs. I dare KCR and his family members to come for a debate in Assembly on this issue," Revanth Reddy said.

"In the last three months, we have recruitmed nearly 29,000 people and women got 43 per cent jobs. I am ready to release the list of women candidates who got jobs. I dare KCR and his family members to come for a debate in Assembly on this issue," Revanth Reddy said.



