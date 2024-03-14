TS CM Iftaar Dinner Traffic Restrictions at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: In view of the `Iftaar dinner` hosted by the state chief minister A Revanth Reddy at LB stadium on Friday there will be traffic restrictions from 4 PM to 8 PM in the city.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places/routes on need basis:

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. the BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Whereas traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards, SBH, Abids- Nampally station road.

Similarly traffic coming from Sujatha school lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha school junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided between 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday -Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

The RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid L.B. Stadium main Gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at A.R. Petrol bunk towards Nampally.

Commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media platform @ Hyderabad Traffic Police, Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @ HYDTP (twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.

All citizens are requested to make note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police, a press release issued by city additional commissioner of traffic police stated.