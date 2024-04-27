TS Board Releases Revised Schedule for Intermediate Supplementary Exams

Hyderabad: The TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), on Saturday released a revised schedule for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations for general and vocational streams for both years.

Practical examinations will be held from June 4 to June 8 in two sessions daily, from 9 am to 12 noon, and an from 2 pm to 5 pm. The English practical examination for first year students is scheduled for 9 am on June 10.

The environmental education examination will take place on June 11 from 10 am to 1 pm, and the ethics and human values examination, for second year students, for June 12 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The theory examinations for both years will commence on May 24, with first year students taking their exams from 9 am to 12 noon, and second year students from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.