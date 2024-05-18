TS Aviation Academy to Host Two-Day Drone Certification Course June 1

Hyderabad: The TS Aviation Academy's drone division is set to host a two-day drone certification course starting June 1. It said in a statement that the programme was designed to provide in-depth training for participants of all ages, with a minimum age requirement of eight years. The course encompasses a range of topics, including theory, drone assembly, pre-flight preparations, and piloting skills. Additionally, a five-day DGCA-approved drone pilot training course will be offered, with over 600 individuals having already completed the programme and received certification. Notably, the training will cover agricultural and survey-related drone operations through a collaboration with Icrisat and NRSC. This partnership will offer participants valuable insights into the application of drones in these specialised fields. Individuals interested in participating in the course can obtain further details by contacting 9783333978 or by visiting the academy's website at www.droneacademy.telangana. gov.in .









