Truck Carrying Matchsticks Gutted in Kurnool

Kurnool: A truck carrying a load of matchboxes was completely gutted at Kothuru village in Kodumur Mandal of Kurnool district late on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. Kodumur police said that the truck met with the accident when it was heading to Hyderabad from Bellary. The driver and cleaner observed smoke emanating from the engine and stopped the vehicle near Kothuru. However, it abruptly caught fire. Both individuals managed to escape unharmed and sought safety. Passerby on the route assisted in dousing the flames before fire tenders arrived. By the time the fire service department arrived at the scene, the lorry was fully engulfed in flames. The police had attributed the incident to high temperatures and technical issues.







