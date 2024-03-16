Triple alliance may find Paderu tough to win

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TD-JS-BJP alliance may find winning Paderu assembly constituency tough in the upcoming elections. Telugu Desam in-charge of the constituency Giddi Eswari had been expecting the party ticket. But she faced a major disappointment when told that the Paderu assembly seat has gone to BJP as part of seat sharing between the three parties.

Eswari’s supporters have been sending messages to the party's high command to intervene and not lose a seat it could win.

TD, however, had won the Paderu constituency way back in 1999. In 2014 elections, Telugu Desam allotted the Paderu constituency to CPI as part of an alliance.

Giddi Eswari had then contested as candidate of YSRC and won the seat. But in 2017, she joined Telugu Desam and contested the 2019 elections on the TD ticket. She lost.

Given the background, TD chief Chandrababu had no hesitation in letting BJP fight from the constituency. In fact, Telugu Desam leaders in the agency area are receiving signals that the Araku Lok Sabha constituency, of which Paderu is the assembly segment, will also be allotted to the BJP.